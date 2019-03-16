Timothy P. Horne Sells 10,142 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $806,998.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,626.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WTS opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $93.35.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.33 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/timothy-p-horne-sells-10142-shares-of-watts-water-technologies-inc-wts-stock.html.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.