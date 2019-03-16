Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Shares Up 22.9%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares shot up 22.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.17. 2,567,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,544,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a market cap of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

