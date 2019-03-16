TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (TRYIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

