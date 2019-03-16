Toro (TTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.05 million. Toro had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $442,061.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,096.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,100. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,539,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,813,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,539,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,810,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toro by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,238,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,153,000 after buying an additional 173,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Toro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after buying an additional 530,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.