Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $204,242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,125,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $620,690,000 after buying an additional 2,968,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $97,339,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 46,481,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,088,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $254.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,469. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/tortoise-investment-management-llc-acquires-580-shares-of-intel-co-intc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.