Towercrest Capital Management Invests $277,000 in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $3,011,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 584.9% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 122,177 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 224,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 70,936,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,559,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $248.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dawn Rogers sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $644,785.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,346,258. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

