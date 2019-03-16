Town Centre Securities (TOWN) Price Target Raised to GBX 340

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOWN stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Town Centre Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 296 ($3.87). The stock has a market cap of $113.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.31%.

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.86), for a total transaction of £219,000 ($286,162.29).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of approximately £385 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.