Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) CFO Carolyn Spatafora Sells 38,333 Shares

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 38,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $215,431.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carolyn Spatafora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Carolyn Spatafora sold 58,168 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $313,525.52.

Shares of Town Sports International stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Town Sports International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLUB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 202.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 31.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 51.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

