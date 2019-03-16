Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,730 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.09. 2,371,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,235. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

