Traders Buy Shares of Entergy (ETR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $64.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.48 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Entergy had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Entergy traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $94.94

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $138,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,364.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,458. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

