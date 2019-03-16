Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,396 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,280% compared to the typical volume of 536 call options.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $19.02 on Friday. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,693,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3,041.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Delphi Technologies to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-delphi-technologies-dlph.html.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.