Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ICICI Bank (IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,241 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 put options.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.95. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 36.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,716,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 454,155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 38.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,842,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,519,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

