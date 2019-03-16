Traders Purchase Large Volume of Semtech Put Options (SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 868 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,112.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $910,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,300 shares of company stock worth $2,516,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,233,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Semtech by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,114,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after buying an additional 573,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semtech by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after buying an additional 543,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,497,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,088,000 after buying an additional 363,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.03. Semtech has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

