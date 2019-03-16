Traders Sell Medtronic (MDT) on Strength (MDT)

Investors sold shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) on strength during trading on Thursday. $54.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $192.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $138.75 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Medtronic had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Medtronic traded up $0.31 for the day and closed at $93.33

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

