Traders Sell Shares of Cigna (CI) on Strength (CI)

Traders sold shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading on Thursday. $113.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.65 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cigna had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cigna traded up $1.56 for the day and closed at $169.56

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,910,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,358 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,308,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,822 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

