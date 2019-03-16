Traders Sell Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $98.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $255.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $156.09 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cisco Systems had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $52.74Specifically, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/traders-sell-shares-of-cisco-systems-csco-on-strength-following-insider-selling.html.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.