Travala Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.23 or 0.17312690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00050424 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Travala

AVA is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala. Travala’s official website is www.travala.com.

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

