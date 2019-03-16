Trex Company Inc (TREX) Receives $74.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

