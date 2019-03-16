Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 301,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 169,568 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN opened at $22.25 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/trinity-industries-inc-trn-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.