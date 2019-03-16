Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Stake Decreased by Second Curve Capital LLC

Second Curve Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,312 shares during the quarter. Triton International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Triton International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,275,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,620,000 after buying an additional 671,770 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth $20,149,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 954,293.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 543,947 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth $12,923,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $39.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.00 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 46.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

WARNING: “Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Stake Decreased by Second Curve Capital LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/triton-international-ltd-trtn-stake-decreased-by-second-curve-capital-llc.html.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.