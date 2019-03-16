TRONCLASSIC Price Up 42.5% Over Last Week (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $1,895.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

