Tronox (TROX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TROX. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 3.00.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,919.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,011.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. HRS Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

