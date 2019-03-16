TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $99.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00005700 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00395801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.01699946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00235642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004924 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

