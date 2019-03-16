TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 1,559,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,050. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $81,031.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,731 shares in the company, valued at $297,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $67,940.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,183.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,268 shares of company stock valued at $384,360 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

