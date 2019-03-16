Twinkle (TKT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,288.00

Twinkle (CURRENCY:TKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Twinkle token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BCEX. During the last seven days, Twinkle has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Twinkle has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,288.00 worth of Twinkle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.52 or 0.17292974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Twinkle

Twinkle (TKT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Twinkle’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Twinkle is www.tkt-twinkle.com. Twinkle’s official Twitter account is @RainbowCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Twinkle is /r/Twinkleofficial.

Buying and Selling Twinkle

Twinkle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinkle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Twinkle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Twinkle using one of the exchanges listed above.

