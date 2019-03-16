Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Holdings Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $27,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,233 shares of company stock valued at $701,185 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stephens began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

