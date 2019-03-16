UBS Group AG (UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,591,113 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 15th total of 10,469,305 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,028,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 25,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $302,370.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/ubs-group-ag-ubs-short-interest-update.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.