UBS Group Boosts Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Price Target to $52.00

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Societe Generale cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,362,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135,795. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 868,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after acquiring an additional 484,304 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 285,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 545,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.