UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MERCK KGAA/S (MKKGY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report released on Friday, www.briefing.com reports.

Shares of MERCK KGAA/S stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,088. MERCK KGAA/S has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

MERCK KGAA/S Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

