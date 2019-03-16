Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to 12.65-12.85 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $338.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $199.15 and a 1 year high of $345.24.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $280.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 165.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
