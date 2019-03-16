Unilever plc (ULVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,302.50 ($56.22).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,860 ($50.44) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Unilever to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other Unilever news, insider Mary Ma purchased 557 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,153 ($54.27) per share, for a total transaction of £23,132.21 ($30,226.33).

ULVR stock traded up GBX 60.50 ($0.79) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,253.50 ($55.58). 4,314,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,695 ($48.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a GBX 33.61 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

