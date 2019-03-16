Unilever (UN) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a daily sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Unilever’s ranking:

UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of UN stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

