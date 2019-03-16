Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 8,988 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 5.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $75,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,567,000 after purchasing an additional 445,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

NYSE SPG traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,067. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

