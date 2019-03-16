Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.74 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,344 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.64% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,649,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,832,000 after buying an additional 1,550,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,690,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 1,338,058 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,044,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,901,000 after buying an additional 1,308,819 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,141,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,697,000 after buying an additional 956,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,808,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $18.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 13.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

