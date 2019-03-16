Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Materion Corp (MTRN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Materion worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $276,579.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,579.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,258.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $57.51. 217,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

