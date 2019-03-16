United Community Financial (UCFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

UCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Shares of UCFC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 340,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,376. United Community Financial has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.60.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 308,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,163,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.