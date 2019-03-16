United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) to report $6.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.76 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $21.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,127. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,992.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 414,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 394,515 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

