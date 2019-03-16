United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 448,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 62,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 55,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 511,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

