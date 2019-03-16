United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $922,721.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.72 per share, with a total value of $48,640.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,590.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $190.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.