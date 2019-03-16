United Services Automobile Association Acquires 80,495 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.14% of Robert Half International worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,107. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

