United Services Automobile Association Has $9.10 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

GLW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,030. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,767 shares of company stock worth $11,776,188. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

