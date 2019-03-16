United Services Automobile Association Purchases 710 Shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.21% of Kemper worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2,430.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. 573,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/united-services-automobile-association-purchases-710-shares-of-kemper-corp-kmpr.html.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.