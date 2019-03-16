US Xpress Enterprises (USX) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) is one of 13,122 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare US Xpress Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of US Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises 1.38% 31.03% 5.77% US Xpress Enterprises Competitors -176.25% 7.42% 1.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.80 billion $24.90 million 5.36 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors $7.16 billion $558.26 million 12.28

US Xpress Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises. US Xpress Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors 61054 231719 302540 12472 2.44

US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 132.12%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.06%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than its rivals.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

