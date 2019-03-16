Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 402.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Uxin worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Uxin Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

UXIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uxin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

