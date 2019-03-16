ValuEngine Downgrades Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Sell

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

NYSE:RGA opened at $145.31 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $127.84 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $137,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,897. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,304 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

