ValuEngine Downgrades Union Pacific (UNP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.39.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.