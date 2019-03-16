ValuEngine Upgrades Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) to “Buy”

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Avenue Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.82. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

In related news, Director Neil Herskowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 15,947 shares of company stock valued at $91,630 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.