ValuEngine Upgrades Penumbra (PEN) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,360. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.57, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $80,765.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,061,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,291. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,280,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,024,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,045,000 after purchasing an additional 310,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,373,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Penumbra by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 906,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 239,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Penumbra by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 902,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

