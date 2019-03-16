Van ECK Associates Corp Has $342,000 Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LivePerson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 818.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 709,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,812. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.56 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $38,468.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,303.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $64,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,535.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,472 shares of company stock valued at $953,572. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

