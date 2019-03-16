Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,186 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 352.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2,572.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.59.

NKE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,030,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,135. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

